Police: Nothing to suggest threatening note found in Menomonie Middle School is credible

The Menomonie Police Department has been at the Menomonie Middle School Friday morning investigating a note located that made reference to a school shooter.

Police say there is nothing to suggest that there is an immediate or credible threat, but out of an abundance of caution, police will remain at the Middle School for the duration of the day to ensure the safety of the students and staff there.

The school district released a statement, asking parents to talk to their children about the consequences of making threats.

If you or your child may have information regarding this incident, please contact police at 715-232-1283 or alert Menomonie Middle School Principal Bart Boettcher. You may also report anonymously through the Dunn County Crime Stoppers Inc.