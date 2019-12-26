Police: Pregnant Texas woman gunned down by child’s father on Christmas

The child, who was due in less than a month, didn't survive the shooting. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNN)
Updated: Thu 8:05 AM, Dec 26, 2019

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOIA/CNN) - Police in San Antonio say a pregnant woman was killed on Christmas Day.

The suspect is the father of the baby.

The child, who was due in less than a month, didn't survive the shooting.

Police say the 24-year-old woman was killed while her 2 and 6-year-old children were in the home.

After fatally shooting the woman, police say the 27-year-old man shot himself. He's hospitalized in extremely serious condition.

The names of the people involved haven’t been released.

Copyright 2019 KABB, WOIA via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus