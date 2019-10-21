Police: Sparta man arrested after allegedly punching young volunteers at haunted house

Sparta law enforcement arrested an intoxicated man who allegedly punched two children who were volunteering at the House of Shadows haunted house.

The Sparta Police Department says 23-year-old Irwin Dykes was arrested for child abuse, intentionally causing harm, disorderly conduct and drug related offenses after allegedly punched a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old who were volunteering.

Police say the punch caused injury to both victims.

Officials responded to a report of an intoxicated male assaulting volunteers Friday at 10:34 p.m. at the House of Shadows in Sparta.

Witnesses say they heard Dykes stating he was going to punch some of the workers who scare people.

Dykes was booked into the Monroe County Jail, according to Sparta Police.

