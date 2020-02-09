Police: Teen who was fatally shot by officer fired first

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) -- Wauwatosa police say the teenager who was fatally shot by an officer outside a suburban Milwaukee shopping mall last week fired first.
Police have released video of the officer-involved shooting that happened Feb. 2 outside Mayfair Mall.
According to police, the 17-year-old was shot five times by a Wauwatosa police officer after he fired a shot and fled.
Family and friends have identified the teen as Alvin Cole, a senior at Milwaukee Vincent High School.
Police were called to the mall by security for a disturbance involving about 10 people, one of them with a gun.
Police say a stolen 9 mm pistol was found at the scene.