Police: Teen who was fatally shot by officer fired first

Wauwatosa police say the teenager who was fatally shot by an officer outside a suburban Milwaukee shopping mall last week fired first.

Police have released video of the officer-involved shooting that happened Feb. 2 outside Mayfair Mall.

According to police, the 17-year-old was shot five times by a Wauwatosa police officer after he fired a shot and fled.

Family and friends have identified the teen as Alvin Cole, a senior at Milwaukee Vincent High School.

Police were called to the mall by security for a disturbance involving about 10 people, one of them with a gun.

Police say a stolen 9 mm pistol was found at the scene.