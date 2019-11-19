Police: Teens storm Ga. school bus, attack children

Updated: Tue 7:31 PM, Nov 19, 2019

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WSB/CNN) – Four teenage suspects are facing assault charges after allegedly attacking elementary students on a school bus in Georgia.

Police in Georgia said a group of teens attacked elementary students on a school bus. (Source: WSB/Cox/CNN)

Investigators said the young attackers stormed the Snapfinger Elementary School bus when it stopped along a street in DeKalb County on Monday morning.

On Monday afternoon, the school district sent a voicemail to parents that said in part: “During the morning ride to school, a group of middle and high school students boarded the bus to assault an elementary student."

The school district also said more than one student was attacked. One student was injured so seriously that the child was taken to the hospital.

Police arrested an 18-year-old non-student, a high school student and two middle school students on assault charges.

Copyright 2019 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
