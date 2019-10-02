Police: Vehicle break-ins spike in Eau Claire in September

In September the Eau Claire Police Department says they saw more than three times the normal reports of vehicle break-ins and thefts throughout the city.

"Over the course of September the Eau Claire Police Department received 43 reports of thefts from vehicles. The majority of those occurred in the West District, so the Randall Park neighborhood and some of those other west park district neighborhoods. However there were some on the South District and also some in the North District," said Officer Bridget Coit with the Eau Claire Police Department.

She says the department occasionally sees months with an increase of thefts from cars.

The department on average receives 14 reports a month.

Last month saw a more than 200 percent increase.

"Some of that can be attributed to college students going back to school and some of their lifestyles and living conditions, just with having multiple tenants in a house and their vehicles parked on the street could make them easier victims," said Coit.

Police believe the suspects are specifically targeting cars.

"Most of the thefts have occurred in the overnight hours in residential neighborhoods and from unlocked vehicles," said Coit.

But in addition to locking your car, there are other ways to protect yourself from potentially becoming a victim.

"Hide any valuables that you have in your vehicle if you can't bring those items inside, place them in the trunk or another secure area in your car. We are also recommending that if you are parking your vehicle in your garage, that your garage is closed and locked, and that you're also locking vehicle," said Coit.

She says that for crimes such as vehicle thefts, help from the public in reporting those crimes and suspicious behavior is essential in finding trends and helps officers know what to look out for.

Currently, the department is still investigating a majority of of the break-ins from September.

