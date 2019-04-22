Police: Woman arrested after driving high with 6 kids in the vehicle

A woman was arrested in Osseo after police say she was caught driving high.

It happened Sunday around 3:07 a.m. on I-94.

Osseo Police say Lorraine Elliott, 31 of Milwaukee, was speeding when they pulled her over. When they pulled her over, officers said the vehicle smelled like marijuana and Elliott admitted to smoking pot beforehand. Police say there were several other people in the vehicle, including a baby and five other children.

Elliott was arrested and booked into the Trempealeau County Jail.

