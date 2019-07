Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an individual that stole work tools.

ECPD says in the evening of July 23, work tools were stolen from a truck near the Shoe Doctor on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire.

Officials say the suspect also took items from the dumpster and returned with a truck later that night to load the materials.

If anyone has information, please contact 715-839-4972.