Police asking for public's help finding stabbing suspect

Eau Claire Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman believed to be responsible for a stabbing in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department says they are looking for Taylor Anne Simpson, 30.

Officers responded to America's Best Value Inn just before 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing. Officers found a female with several non-life threatening stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say there was a fight between the victim and Simpson. It is believed Simpson left with a man in a silver or gold pickup truck before police got there.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eau Claire Police at 715-839-4972. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS.