Recently, the Eau Claire Police Department was sent out for an unusual call at the Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire.

According to ECPD, Oakwood Mall Security reported that two roosters and one hen were found hiding under cars outside of Scheels, in the parking lot. ECPD’s Community Service Officer showed up to help, and after 40 minutes, the chickens were caught and brought to Eau Claire County Humane Association.

The chickens are now available for adoption!