Police chase in Chippewa Falls results in one arrest

A police chase in Chippewa Falls around 1:30 Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of one Eau Claire man.

Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk says a deputy spotted 44-year-old Corie Bergeron’s car and attempted to pull him over when Bergeron started driving recklessly through neighborhoods.

Bergeron had a felony warrant out for his arrest in Monroe County.

The Sherriff says he drove into 50th Avenue near Halmstad Elementary when deputies used a pit maneuver to stop Bergeron’s car.

Bergeron was previously charged in February with 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer, Obstructing an Officer and Bail Jumping.

