Police chief, officer could face charges after squad car crash

A Village of Ontario Police Department police chief and officer could be facing charges after a vehicle crash involving a squad car happened Sept. 28.

An investigation was conducted after Officer Grover Wooten had driven off the road and struck a no parking sign around 4:30 a.m. in the village of Cashton.

Wooten told deputies that after working at Oktoberfest, he was on his way back when he swerved to miss a dog, which caused him to go off the road. Wooten later admitted there was no dog and that he had fallen asleep.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Chief Rynes admitted to telling Wooten to say that he had swerved to miss a dog.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they could face charges of misconduct in public office.