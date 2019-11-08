Neenah Police Dept. makes arrest in fatal Short Branch Saloon robbery

Neenah police have made an arrest for last month's deadly robbery at the Short Branch Saloon.

Police Chief Aaron Olson announced the arrest of a Menasha man, Casey Cameron, 36. He was arrested in Neenah without incident.

Olson said police are asking the district attorney's office for charges of first-degree intentional homicide, robbery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Online court records don't show a criminal history for Cameron in Wisconsin.

A statement from the police department reads, "We want to say thank you to the victim's family and friends for their assistance and patience in this investigation. This was a senseless act of violence and we are very happy that an arrest has been made."

In addition to their own police investigators and officers, the Neenah Police Department credited the Wisconsin Crime Lab, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, the Lake Winnebago Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Menasha and Fox Crossing police departments, Winnebago County Crime Stoppers and the public for assisting the case.

Jason Zimmerman was at Friday night's news conference and will have a full report on Action 2 News at 10.

The Short Branch Saloon was robbed early Monday, Oct. 14.

Police say the robber fired 4 or 5 shots, hitting one of the patrons. Kevin "Hollywood" Hein was killed, two weeks before his 60th birthday.

Shortly after the robbery, police released cell phone video from inside the saloon of a man outside putting on sunglasses and a face mask. They also released surveillance video of a sedan with silver hubcaps going down the street after the robbery.

Investigators described a tall white man who was balding, balding or had extremely short hair. He might have had an injury to his head or face.

CLICK HERE to view video of the suspect.

CLICK HERE to view video of the suspect vehicle.

Hein was honored with a motorcade of hundreds of motorcycles at his memorial and funeral service (see related story). He worked at Pierce, and a Pierce fire truck customized with his name and picture led the procession.

Friends remembered him as a gentle teddy bear who enjoyed listening to live music and never met a stranger he couldn't be friends with.

Short Branch Saloon held a celebration of life for Hein in late October, putting proceeds towards a memorial bench for Hein to go outside the saloon.