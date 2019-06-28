Police find narcotics after traffic stop

22 grams of methamphetamine, along with other drug paraphernalia were found after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County on Thursday.

Officials say the three were stopped for a traffic stop when the deputy noted several indicators of criminal activity. A police K-9 was brought out to conduct a free air search of the vehicle when he alerted the officer to the presence of narcotics.

This happened Thursday just before 11 a.m. on US Hwy 10 in the Town of Sumner.

Connor Koxlien, 24 of Strum, Scott Morford Jr, 26 of Whitehall, and Albert Pena, 35 of Trempealeau, were all occupants of the vehicle.

Koxlien, Morford, and Pena were all booked on drug charges.

