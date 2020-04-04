First responders in Osseo parade by kids houses for their birthdays

First responders in Osseo came together this afternoon to bring some cheer to local kids on their birthdays.

Police cars, fire engines and ambulances did a “drive by” in neighborhoods Saturday afternoon by houses where kids were celebrating their birthdays.

On Friday, the Osseo Rural Fire Department put out a memo on Facebook to set up times to do a drive by parade for kids celebrating their birthdays. According to Chris Cuddy of the fire department, there was an immediate interest from families.

Cuddy says the goal was to make these kids birthdays extra special since they are stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This lockdown, quarantine that we are in is very hard for these children. They can’t go to school to see their friends and they are having these birthday parties with just what they have at home and their friends aren’t able to come so maybe what we are doing today will bring some joy to them and make them a little bit happier on their birthday,” Cuddy says.

The crews practiced social distancing by staying in their trucks and yelling happy birthday from the windows.

The fire department plans to continue doing this for kids while the Safer at Home order is in effect.

