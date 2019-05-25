Police hunt for suspect after explosion in French city of Lyon

Soldiers of French anti-terrorist plan "Vigipirate Mission" secure the access near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon, Friday May, 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Sebastien Erome)
Updated: Sat 5:25 AM, May 25, 2019

PARIS (AP) — French police are hunting a suspect following an explosion that wounded 13 people in a busy pedestrian street Friday in the city of Lyon.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses Saturday with a photo of a man with a bike caught on video surveillance.

They describe the suspect, wearing light-colored shorts and a long-sleeved dark top, as “dangerous.” He is believed to have deposited a sack or package that exploded.

Regional authorities said 13 people suffered mostly minor injuries, including 11 who were still in the hospital on Saturday morning.

France's counter-terrorism office opened an investigation and the counter-terrorism prosecutor, Remy Heitz, will host a news conference Saturday at noon.

Lyon mayor Gerard Collomb said he had no indication about the suspect’s motives.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus