Police investigating death of 2-year-old Eau Claire girl

Eau Claire Police are actively investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl.

The initial call came in around 12:40 a.m. on April 27.

Police were called to an Eau Claire hospital for the report of a 2-year-old girl who was brought to the hospital by family members. Deputy Chief Matt Rokus said the girl was not breathing and did not have a pulse; she was then pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rokus said they will not comment on the nature of the investigation but tells WEAU 13 News no one is currently in custody in relation to the girl’s death, but several interviews were conducted with family members and people who were with the child.

ECPD have ordered an autopsy. Rokus said they expect to have autopsy results in 6-8 weeks.

The death is under investigation.

