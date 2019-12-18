Police investigating incident at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown in a Wednesday, July 10, 2019 file photo, in Palm Beach, Fla. Police are investigating an incident Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Largo club. They did not immediately say what happened or why it prompted an investigation. Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in a Wednesday email. The president is not currently at the club nor is any member of his immediate family believed to be there, but they are expected to arrive for the weekend and spend the holidays there. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Updated: Wed 5:04 PM, Dec 18, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Police are investigating an incident at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

They did not immediately say what happened or why it prompted an investigation.

Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in a Wednesday email, “There is an open investigation. As soon as we have something, I will put it out.”

The president is not currently at the club nor is any member of his immediate family believed to be there, but they are expected to arrive for the weekend and spend the holidays there.

