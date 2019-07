WEAU has confirmed law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident in Lake Hallie.

Our reporter on the scene says a Chippewa County Sheriff's deputy had 45th Avenue blocked at the intersection with 132nd Street. This is near Prairie View Road. They were called to the scene around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

At this time, law enforcement officers have not released any details.

We will continue to monitor the scene, and bring you the latest on Hello Wisconsin.