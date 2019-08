New Richmond Police are investigating allegations of product tampering, after a woman says her conditioner made her hair fall out.

The 21-year-old reported significant hair loss from the very first use. She says that the look and smell of the conditioner was unusual, too.

Police are investigating the New Richmond Wal-Mart where she purchased the conditioner.

Authorities are reminding the public to be diligent, and always check products for their safety seals.