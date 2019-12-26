Police locate teen suspected in killing of Barnard freshman

New York City police said they located a teen suspected of fatally stabbing Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors, who is shown in this photo. (Source: CNN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 3:54 PM, Dec 26, 2019

(AP) – New York City police say they’ve located a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing a Barnard College freshman in a park near the school’s Manhattan campus.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted Thursday that the boy had been found.

He later tweeted that finding the suspect “was a significant development in the investigative process,” but that he had since been released to the custody of his lawyers. Harrison didn’t say why the boy was released.

The teen is one of three youths police believe were involved in the stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors on Dec. 11 at Morningside Park.

Police tracked him down after taking the unusual step last Friday of releasing photographs of him but not his name or any other identifying information.

Of the two other suspects, only one has been charged.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
