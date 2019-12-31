Police looking for suspect after catalytic converters stolen from vehicles

Eau Claire Police are looking for a suspect after three catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles on Thursday.

Police say the thefts happened in three different incidents on the northwest side of Eau Claire.

Two of the converters were stolen from vehicles in the Menards parking lot on North Clairemont Avenue. The third theft happened at Calvary Baptist Church.

Bridget Coit with the Eau Claire Police Department says, “Catalytic converters contain expensive metals, making them a valuable item to steal from a vehicle. The removal of a catalytic converter can be quick and rather easy if you know what you're doing. So it is an opportunity for somebody to take a high dollar value item and sell it in a rather quick manner."

A blue pickup truck was seen in the area during one of the thefts.

If you have information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Eau Claire Dispatch Center at 715-839-4972.

