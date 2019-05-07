Police looking for suspect who fled paper mill crash

The Wood County Sheriff's Department is looking for Cameron Allen, 25, of Nekoosa, after he led police on a chase and crashed his vehicle into the Domtar Paper Mill in Nekoosa early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release sheriff's deputies attempted to stop Allen's vehicle after it crossed the center line on STH 173 at STH 80 in the Town of Remington around 2:30 a.m.

Deputies suspected the driver was intoxicated. Allen was operating the vehicle. After failing to stop for the deputies, Allen led officers on a pursuit. Thomas Braun, 59, exited the vehicle before the pursuit began.

For safety reasons deputies terminated the pursuit once it crossed into the city of Nekoosa.

Shortly after the pursuit ended, Allen crashed his vehicle into a fence and exterior wall of the Domtar Paper Mill at the intersection of STH 173 and Garrison Ave. in the city of Nekoosa.

Allen fled after the crash and was not found during a search of the area. The sheriff's department continues to look for Allen.

Wood County deputies were assisted by the Nekoosa Police Department, Nekoosa Fire Department and Wisconsin Rapids police in the incident.