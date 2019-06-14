Police looking for woman who stole cash from Woodman's

Law enforcement need your help finding a woman who stole money from Woodman's in Altoona.

It happened on May 23rd. Investigators say the woman approached a store employee and requested change.

During the transaction, the suspect made several other requests, likely to try to overwhelm the employee, and was able to take cash from the register during the transaction.

The suspect left the store and got into a 2007 Toyota Sienna minivan with Illinois plates of BH 84429.

If you have any information, call Altoona Police at 715-839-6090.