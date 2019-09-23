UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Menomonie Middle School

Menomonie Police Department says the lockdown has been lifted and classes are resuming as normal. Charges will be referred for the student who is responsible.

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU)—Menomonie Police Department says officers are onsite of the Menomonie Middle School after graffiti was found Monday morning.

School District of the Menomonie Area says the graffiti contained “inappropriate references to possible school violence”. The district says students will continue school in a non-emergency lockdown while officials investigate.

Police say there is no reason to believe there is an immediate threat.

A letter was sent to families and stakeholders of the School District of the Menomonie area alerting them of the situation and asking parents to talk to their children to remind them of the consequences that follow making threats.

