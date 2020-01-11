Police pursuit ends in crash in Jackson County

On Friday, a police pursuit ended in the suspect crashing a vehicle on I-94 in Jackson County according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to the incident report, troopers learned around 4:13 p.m. on Friday that Tomah Police were involved in a pursuit traveling westbound on I-94 into Jackson County. The pursuit began when Tomah Police responded to reports of a female driver repeatedly punching a male passenger at a Kwik Trip. When officers located the vehicle in the parking lot, the suspect sped away.

The report says the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Sarah Fast of Ohio, was weaving in and out of traffic, passing vehicles on the shoulder and reached speeds between 115 to 125 mph.

Officials say Fast ultimately crashed into a semi and hit another vehicle and a guardrail.

The crash happened at I-94 WB at mile marker 126, west of County Highway O near Black River Falls.

Fast along with another occupant of the vehicle were treated for minor injuries. The driver of the semi and other vehicle were not injured.

Fast was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. According to the Tomah Police Department, Fast faces charges including Fleeing an Officer , 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Disorderly Conduct.

Tomah Police say Fast indicated that she fled because she thought she had warrants.

Both lanes of the interstate were shut down briefly while officers investigated.

The crash and initial police pursuit remain under investigation.