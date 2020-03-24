Police release name of occupant in car that went into river

Eau Claire Police have released the name of the occupant in the case of the car that went into the Chippewa River.

Public Information Officer Bridget Coit says 21-year-old Chloe Zielke has been identified as the vehicle's occupant. Zielke was a resident of Eau Claire and a student at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Police say at this time there are no suspects thought to be involved with the vehicle entering the water.

Coit says Zielke's autopsy will be performed soon.

