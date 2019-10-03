1 in custody following Wausau shooting, multiple people injured

Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said more information is expected to be released around 12:30 p.m. Thursday following a shooting that left multiple injured.

Wausau shooting Oct. 3, 2019 (WSAW)

The shooting scene was in and near Pine Grove Cemetery between Grand Avenue and Curling Way in Wausau.

Two people are receiving treatment at a Wausau hospital after the reports of the shooting. Police confirm there are several victims, but have not given a number for those injured. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Wausau Police responded to the report of a shooting around 8:45 a.m. A man in handcuffs was placed in the back of a Wausau Police squad car near Curling Way around 9:25 a.m.

NewsChannel 7 is working to confirm if the shooting is related to a structure fire that occurred blocks away in Schofield.

This is developing story