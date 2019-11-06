Police respond to several crashes after first measurable snowfall

The first measurable snowfall in the city of Eau Claire had police and dispatchers busy this morning.

Police say they responded to 33 crashes in Eau Claire this morning and they also say while they expect this for the first snowfall; they also have tips moving forward when we get more snow.

With all of the crashes this morning, afternoon shift officers were called in early to help with the high volume of incidents.

Dispatchers say the newly renovated dispatch center with an extra pod, helped deal with the calls not only in the city, but across the entire county.

With more winter weather to come in the future, police say it is important to slow down and leave extra room for stopping as well as being prepared for an emergency.

"If you’re going on any extended trips make sure people know when they’re leaving, where they're going and the route they're going to take,” said Josh Miller of the Eau Claire Police Department. “Give yourself time to clear off your vehicle of snow and make sure your visibility is clear. Have an emergency kit in your car in case you’re on those long trips and you get stranded, and make sure you've got your cellphones charged up."

The state patrol also responded to 10 runoffs and 11 crashes today around the Eau Claire area.

While the sun came out on Wednesday afternoon and melted most of the snow on the roadways, police say it is important to remember to always be prepared in the case of a snow event.

