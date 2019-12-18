4 people injured in shooting outside San Antonio mall

Police responded to a shooting at South Park Mall in San Antonio on Wednesday night. (Source: Gray News)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 10:51 PM, Dec 18, 2019

(Gray News) - Four people have been injured during a shooting at a mall in San Antonio, Texas,

San Antonio Fire Department officials said the shooting happened at the South Park Mall on the city's south side.

Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. The other two had non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said shots were fired outside of the mall, and an active shooter response was not needed.

Police did not say what led to the shooting, or whether anyone was arrested.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
