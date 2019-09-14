Police respond to threatening video made by student at Memorial High School

The Eau Claire Police Department responded to a threat on Thursday at Memorial High School.

According to a letter sent out to parents from Memorial High School principal, Dave Oldenberg, school officials discovered a threatening video made by a student.

The letter states the video was sent to students who became fearful that the student in the video might have a weapon.

School officials were then notified of the concern.

The Eau Claire Police Department confirmed the threat with WEAU Saturday.

The matter was investigated, resolved, and disciplinary action was taken.

Police say more information is expected to be released next week.

