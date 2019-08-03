Multiple people injured in active shooting near El Paso, Texas mall

Police in El Paso, Texas are responding to an active shooter at a mall. (Source: Gray News)
Posted: 
Updated: Sat 1:21 PM, Aug 03, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (AP/Gray News) - Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of an active shooter in a commercial area near a mall.

Local media report multiple people are injured, but police have not confirmed that information.

Police confirm to CNN that shots were fired at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.

El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.

Three businesses are on lockdown, including Hooters, Red Lobster and a Landry’s Seafood House.

Three Walmart employees took refuge in Landry’s.

