Police say suspected drunk driver struck at least 13 vehicles

Authorities say a 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion drunken driving after striking at least 13 vehicles in the town of Lake Tomahawk.

WSAW-TV reports that the incident happened Friday night. Robert Allen Johnson, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, was issued several citations, including reckless endangerment, unsafe lane deviation and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The vehicles were all unoccupied and parked. Authorities say Johnson posted bond of more than $7,000 and was released from custody.

He is expected to make his initial court appearance Monday.

