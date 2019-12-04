Police search for missing Conn. Girl, issue Silver Alert

Police in Connecticut issued a Silver Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl, Venessa Morales. (Source: Ansonia Police Department/Facebook)
Updated: Wed 1:39 PM, Dec 04, 2019

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB/CNN) - Police in Connecticut have issued a silver alert for a missing 1-year-old girl who they believe may be in danger.

Officials say Venessa Morales was not at home when officers went there for a welfare check.

They say she was last seen Friday and they don't know who took her.

The disappearance is connected to a suspicious death investigation.

Authorities say her mother was killed inside their home.

Officials say Venessa is about 2 feet tall and 17 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

In Connecticut, Silver Alerts are issued in response to children under the age of 18 who go missing, as well as missing adults with mental health issues or over the age of 65.

