Police search for missing 5-year-old boy in Mich.

Updated: Thu 9:56 AM, Dec 26, 2019

MONTCALM CO., Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Michigan State Police issued an endangered/missing alert for a missing 5 year-old boy.

Beau Belson, 5. (Michigan State Police)

Police say Beau Brennan Belson was last seen playing in his backyard in Six Lakes on Wednesday evening.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes and is about 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray footie pajamas with green dinosaurs, a blue jacket and black boots.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts was asked to call the the State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444. People also can call 911.

