Police searching for missing Elk Mound man with autism

The Elk Mound Police Department and the Dunn County Sheriff's Office are searching for 23-year-old Austin Klopstein.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd says Klopstein has autism and walked away from an Elk Mound group home in the early hours of Monday.

He is believed to be wearing multicolored sweater, blue jeans, Puma shows and carrying a blue-gray and black backpack. Bygd says he is believed to have left on a gray and black mountain bike.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Dunn County Communications Center at 715-232-1348.