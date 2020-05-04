Police searching for person of interest in Eau Claire shooting

Eau Claire Police are looking for a teen who they say fired a bullet into the floor of a home, shooting a woman who was in the basement.

Police say around 11:45 Sunday night, officers responded to a home on 4th street in Eau Claire’s northwest side. A 23-year old woman had a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.

Officers say an initial investigation shows that 19-year old Ethan Channell fired one bullet from a handgun into the floor of the home and it traveled through the floor and hit the woman who was in the basement.

Channell then left the home before officers got there. They are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

