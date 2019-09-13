Police seize enough fentanyl to kill 14,000 people during drug raid at Ohio home

Mark Buckler and Timothy Peck were two of nine suspects taken into custody (Source: Columbus police Facebook)
By  | 
Updated: Fri 3:04 PM, Sep 13, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police took nine people into custody while executing a search warrant at a suspected drug den in Ohio.

According to Columbus police, the raid took place on Sept. 11 at a home on North Roys Avenue on the city’s west side.

Once inside the home, law enforcement officers encountered feces and urine throughout the house and numerous housing code violations, including electricity being stolen from another source.

Police recovered 43 grams of fentanyl, six grams of cocaine, three grams of heroin, and cash.

The amount of fentanyl that was seized from the home is enough to kill approximately 14,000 people, the Columbus Police Department estimated.

Two of the nine people who were taken into custody during the operation, Mark Buckler and Timothy Peck, had previous warrants for their arrest and were taken to jail.

Copyright 2019 WOIO via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at cleveland19.com.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus