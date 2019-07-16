Police shut down two massage parlors on suspicion of human trafficking

Eau Claire police have shut down two massage parlors on suspicion of human trafficking.

Police say the license holder for both parlors Lucky Massage on North Hastings Way and Angel Massage on Menomonie Street has been arrested for keeping a place of prostitution.

Police say it is an active and ongoing criminal investigation into human trafficking and possible issues with the physical conditions of the buildings. A search warrant was served at both parlors and a private residence.

Police are not commenting on possible victims at this time.

