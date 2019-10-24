Police: suspect arrested after stabbing at Chippewa Falls hotel parking lot

Police say a suspect has been arrested after officials received reports of a male who was stabbed in a Chippewa Falls hotel parking lot.

Chippewa Falls Police Department says Anthony Avila was found by the K9 unit and was taken to jail and has been referred to the district attorney for charges.

Officials responded to a report of a man that had been stabbed in the wrist Thursday at 2:46 a.m. at the Country Inn and Suites. They learned the suspect was a co-worker of the victim and both were in Chippewa Falls for work, they are originally from the Dubuque, IA area.

The victim was given medical treatment and is no longer in the hospital.

