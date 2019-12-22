Police treating mosque break-in as possible hate crime

St. Paul police say they have increased patrols around local mosques and Islamic community centers after an early-morning break-in at a mosque caused thousands of dollars in damage. A department spokesman tells the Star Tribune that police are treating the episode on Saturday as a possible "bias-motivated crime" -- as they would any incident targeting a house of worship. Mosque officials believe the damage will cost $5,000 to $7,000 to repair. The suspect allegedly scrawled some "rambling" messages on a whiteboard in the imam's office at Darul Iman Masjid