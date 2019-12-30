Police, victims warn against firing guns on New Year’s Eve

Police are cautioning people not to fire guns into the air to bring in the new year.

People being struck by stray bullets is not common but does occur.

A University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill student was wounded and required surgery when she was struck by a bullet a year ago while celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

Boys in Ohio and Georgia were also wounded a year ago by random gunfire.

Police and ballistics experts warn that heedlessly firing guns into the air to celebrate the holidays can have serious consequences.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.