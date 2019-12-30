Police, victims warn against firing guns on New Year’s Eve

The man grabbed a weapon, aimed center mass and pulled the trigger. Tragically, the person he shot was not an intruder. (Source: Gray Image Bank)
Posted:

(AP) - Police are cautioning people not to fire guns into the air to bring in the new year.

People being struck by stray bullets is not common but does occur.

A University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill student was wounded and required surgery when she was struck by a bullet a year ago while celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

Boys in Ohio and Georgia were also wounded a year ago by random gunfire.

Police and ballistics experts warn that heedlessly firing guns into the air to celebrate the holidays can have serious consequences.

