Police warn against making false 911 calls

Two false 911 calls have been reported in the area in less than a week.

The Eau Claire Police Department said officers were called to the Taco Bell on Hastings Way Monday night for a report of an armed robbery in progress.

Officers said it turned out to be an employee making a prank phone call. A 24-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct at the scene.

On August 8th, 28-year-old Shahannah Barnes of Chippewa Falls intentionally called in a false complaint about a man with a gun. Police said she was in a relationship with the man and called in the false complaint to cause the police to respond.

“Our dispatchers that take in the calls are going to take any calls very seriously,” said Officer Bridget Coit, ECPD. “There are a lot of times they aren't able to differentiate what's false and what's real.”

Police say if you think there's an actual incident going on and you believe there's an emergency, it’s okay to dial 911 and okay to call the non-emergency line to ask any questions.

Coit said consequences for misusing 911 vary case by case.

“The call to the dispatch center varies case by case on what information is reported and what is found on scene,” said Coit.

