Political Analyst John Frank weighs in on the spring election

The ballot for the Wisconsin spring primary includes presidential candidates, supreme court justices, city council candidates and more.

WEAU's political analyst John Frank says this election cycle is important.

“April elections, while some people don't take them as seriously as November elections, the fact is, they're just as important and sometimes even more important than the November elections. What you have on there is we elect 90% of all the people in the state of Wisconsin who are elected, get elected in April,” he says.

People will also get to vote for a democratic presidential candidate, and this could still be an important turning point for the candidates.

“It's sort of like we're at halftime right now, and we're coming out of the locker room and whoever scores first is going to have momentum going into the second half. For Bernie Sanders this is very very important because he is clearly behind right now.”

The Justice of the Supreme Court race is also on the ballot, and Frank says it's a battle between two mindsets, and has been for the last 10 years in races similar to this.

“There are two basic judicial philosophies, there's judicial restraint, some people call it strict constructionism, and there's judicial activism. And it depends upon how you view your role as a judge,” he says.

This year more than one million people have already voted absentee, but Frank says COVID-19 probably won't affect voter turnout.

“Right now there's over a million absentee votes already taken out, and that's pretty close to 20-25% of normal voters, so it looks like, depending on how many people turn out to the polls, we're gonna have a normal election.”

He also offered insight on Marsy's Law, which he says grants additional rights to victims of crime and their families.

“It's a struggle between people who see this as possibly having a limit on the constitutional rights of people accused of crimes and people who say yes, but victims and their families also have constitutional rights, it's sort of a struggle,” John says.

And as a former professor himself, Frank notes the importance of the CVTC referendum while the economy is unstable.

“With the result of the virus scare that we have, we see the downtick in the economy which is likely to result in a recession, so this referendum becomes more and more important because it's the technical colleges in the state of Wisconsin that help the state respond to downturns in the economy, particularly recessions,” he says.