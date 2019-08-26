Political analyst speaks on Rep. Sean Duffy's resignation

Sean Duffy stunned Wisconsin’s political world today by announcing he is resigning from the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a Facebook post Monday, he said he's stepping down to spend more time with his family. This includes the upcoming birth of a child which has a heart condition, among other complications.

The 7th district republican was first elected in 2010, when he replaced longtime democrat Dave Obey.

As you heard off the top, WEAU political analyst John Frank called today's news a "political earthquake" and those tremors can also affect when Duffy’s seat will be filled.

Under the U.S. constitution, a special election will have to be called, by democratic Gov. Tony Evers. His office is reviewing when it could take place but, Frank says that could be tricky.

“It’s an interesting turn around, when you take a look at the two State Senate races that occurred last year. There are a lot of political considerations going into this. You know, you argument that the general should be in April and the primary should be in February, when we normally have primary and generals ... or, you can make the general in February, and the primary sometime in November or early December” says Frank.

Positive reaction to Duffy’s resignation has come from both sides of the political aisle.

A statement from republican Senator Ron Jonson says, in part: "Family responsibilities should always come first, and I fully understand and respect Sean's decision."

A statement from democratic party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler touches on the health issues of Duffy’s yet-to-be-born child, saying: "Nurturing these children is a full-time job, and one that takes great emotional strength from the families who love them."

