Political commentator speaks on Pelosi's impeachment press conference

President Trump says his work this week at the United Nations is being overshadowed by the recent talk about an impeachment inquiry that's being launched.

He made the statement at a news conference this afternoon in New York.

Some lawmakers want to limit the impeachment probe to Trump's push for Ukraine to dig up dirt on Democratic rival Joe Biden.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a closed-door meeting today, if the inquiry generates articles of impeachment, they would cover more than just Ukraine.

WEAU’s political analyst John Frank says Pelosi's timing shows her party is solidly behind the inquiry.

"Her hand was essentially forced. Whether or not, even if the judiciary committee votes articles of impeachment and she brings it to the floor, that's her decision as the speaker. But, she's got it she has a caucus now that is at least 51% - probably 67%, and maybe as much as 75% in support of impeachment,” says Frank.

Democratic Congressman Ron Kind says he supports the investigation.

His office released a statement, saying, in part: "the administration must hand over the whistleblower report, as required by law, so congress can investigate these claims as part of its constitutional duties."

