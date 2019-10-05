Polk County Sheriff: One person dead after drowning accident on Sandhill Lake

One person is dead after drowning in a possible fishing accident on Sandhill Lake on Friday according to the Polk County Sheriff.

Deputies responded to the scene around 4:46 p.m. after receiving a report of a possible drowning.

The Sheriff says the person was unresponsive and attempts to resuscitate the person were unsuccessful.

The Sheriff says based on a preliminary investigation, it appears the victim was fishing on Sandhill Lake and fell out of a boat into water and was underwater for several minutes.

The person’s identity will be released after family members have been notified.

Many first responders assisted at the scene including the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Luck Police Department, Cushing Fire Department, Luck Ambulance, St Croix Valley EMS, Frederic Fire Department, Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The incident is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

