Poll: Biden leads tighter top tier in Iowa

(CNN) - Joe Biden leads as the top choice of likely participants in the first-in-the-nation Iowa Democratic Caucuses.

Even so, Biden's advantage there is smaller than the one he has held in recent national polling.

A new CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll finds Biden leads those who plan to participate in the caucuses in-person or virtually.

Overall, 24% say they favor the former vice president, with 16% backing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has 15% backing and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has 14%.

California Sen. Kamala Harris rounds out the five over 5% with 7% support.

