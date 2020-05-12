Poll: Smaller majority backs Wisconsin 'safer at home' order

Nearly seven out of 10 Wisconsin residents still support the "safer at home" order issued by Gov. Tony Evers in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but that support is down from where it was six weeks ago.

That's what the latest Marquette University Law School poll released Tuesday found.

In March, 86% of respondents said the order that closed nonessential businesses, shut down schools and encouraged people to stay at home was appropriate. But in May, 69% said "safer at home" was appropriate.

In March, 71% of respondents thought normalcy would return by August, but just 38% think that now.

