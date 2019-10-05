Pompeo continues Europe tour dogged by impeachment inquiry

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakismet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday. (Source: CNN)
By  | 
Updated: Sat 4:51 AM, Oct 05, 2019

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Greece on the last leg of a four-nation European tour that has been overshadowed by the impeachment inquiry in Washington.

Pompeo has sought to avoid the drama back home by focusing on matters directly related to his trip. But he'll be hard-pressed to continue that strategy as the Ukraine-focused inquiry now embroils the State Department he runs.

While in Montenegro and North Macedonia on Friday, neither Pompeo nor his staff would answer questions about Ukraine or the Trump administration's push to get the country to open a corruption probe into former Vice President Joe Biden's son.

Pompeo was meeting with Greece's prime minister in Athens on Saturday and will sign an updated defense cooperation agreement with the Greek foreign minister.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus